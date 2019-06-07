The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has withdrawn from the N25 billion fraud case involving Danjuma Goje, former governor of state, according to NAN.





The case, which has been on for close to eight years, has been handed over to the office of the attorney-general of the federation.





Babatunde Quadiri of federal high court II, Jos, is the judge handling the case.





When the case came up for an emergency hearing before Quadiri on Friday, the EFCC counsel, Wahab Shittu, told the court that the agency was withdrawing from the case and handing it over the office of the attorney-general for continuation.





“My Lord, this case was earlier adjourned for June 20 for the continuation of hearing, but then we are here today on the latest development on the matter,” he said.





“We as EFCC counsels are withdrawing from the matter and handing it over to the office of the Attorney-General for continuation with the prosecution.





“As you can see in court today is a state counsel from the AGF’s office to formally take over this case from us.”





Responding, Paul Erokoro, Goje’s counsel, did not object to the EFCC withdrawal and handing over of the case to the attorney-general.





“My Lord, we do not object to the anti-graft agency’s withdrawal and handing over the prosecution to the AG’s office,” Erokoro said.





Pius Asika, counsel from the office of the attorney-general, announced his appearance for the case.





Asika then applied for an adjournment to enable him to prepare for the case proper “having come into the matter today (Friday)”.





Quadiri then adjourned the case till June 21, 2019 for continuation of hearing.





The anti-graft agency pulled out of the case 24 hours after Goje, who was in the senate presidency race, stepped down to endorse Ahmad Lawan, preferred candidate of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





He endorsed Lawan after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock.