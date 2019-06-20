



A High Court sitting in Kano on Thursday again ordered Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi ll to maintain status quo in respect of the interim order issued against the governor on May 10.





O n May 10, the court through the ex-parte application by the applicant, Rabiu Gwarzo restrained Ganduje and all other respondents in the case from appointing or recognising any purported emir under the Kano state Emirs Appointment And Disposition Amendment Law 2019, pending the hearing of motion on notice.





In his ruling, Justice Nasiru Saminu, ordered that all the parties in the suit should still maintain status quo pending the hearing of motion on notice.





Saminu adjourned the matter until July 15 for hearing.





Earlier, the counsel to Ganduje, the former Attorney-General of Kano State, Mr Ibrahim Mukhtar, urged the court to vacate the order since it was issued over 20-days-ago and has expired.





“An ex-parte order has seven days life spam under, Section 39 subsection III and Section IV grants the court power to extend the life seven days life spam of the ex-parte.





The Counsel to the applicant, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, objected to the oral application to vacate the order, by informing the court that the application should be accompanied with a written address.





“On preliminary urge the court to allow the motion to keep it cause, it is not ripe for hearing,” NAN quoted him as saying.