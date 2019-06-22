



Odion Ighalo and Ahmed Musa have been dropped from the Super Eagles eleven for the match against Burundi at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.





Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr also omitted Jamilu Collins as he named his starting line-up for Saturday’s AFCON 2019 Group B opening game at the Alexandria Stadium.





The game, which will kick off at 6pm will be Nigeria’s first match of the tournament in Egypt.





Daniel Akpeyi has been given the nod to start in post for the senior national team instead of Francis Uzoho in today’s match against the Swallows.

Turkish based Shehu Abdullahi and Torino defender Ola Aina will start in right and left back positions respectively with Leon Balogun and Kenneth Omeruo forming the central defence pair.





In midfield, captain John Obi Mikel will be assisted by Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo while Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi will be on the flanks in today’s game.





Big striker Ebere Onauchu will be the lone man upfront.





