



Super Eagles winger, Samuel Kalu, on Friday suffered a heart attack during training in Egypt, a day before the Nigeria’s Afcon opener.





According to multiple reports out of Alexandria, the 21-year-old player collapsed while taking a corner during training and has been transported to a local hospital. He has since been confirmed 'okay' and 'stabilised'





The incident happened a day before the Super Eagles open their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign against new comers, Burundi.





Kalu reportedly fell while trying to take a corner-kick and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) media chief, Demola Olajire, confirmed the situation, but gave good news on the player’s condition.





“I have been told Samuel Kalu has been stabilized. He was taken to hospital for tests and he is certified okay.





“He was dehydrated, they said. Told him he needs to be taking enough fluids,” Olaajire said.



