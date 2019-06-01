



Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr is already in Nigeria to begin the team’s preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.The training for the biggest football competition in Africa begins on Sunday, June 2 in Asaba, the Delta state capital.“The coach is around now and the preparation is on top gear. He looks very focused and determined for the team’s success in Egypt. Everything is working as planned and everything is set for camping in Asaba on Sunday,” spokesman for the team Toyin Ibitoye said.“The coach will be in Asaba on Sunday likewise the players too. Majority of them are already in town and we are expecting successful camping.”The AFCON will be held from 21 June to 19 July, and the three-time African champions are in Group B alongside Guinea, Madagascar, and Burundi.