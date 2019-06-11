 AFCON 2019: Moses reacts after being included by Rohr in Super Eagles squad | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » AFCON 2019: Moses reacts after being included by Rohr in Super Eagles squad

10:09 AM 0
A+ A-

Levante forward, Simon Moses has expressed his happiness over the decision of Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr, to include him in the Super Eagles’ final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON.

Rohr, on Sunday, included Moses in the Super Eagles’ final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON in Egpyt.

The 23-year-old, who missed out from Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup squad in Russia due to injury, told Brila FM: “It’s not easy to make the final 23-man list, am happy and we all are still fighting for a place in the first XI.

“The next stage now is to fight for your position in the team, and I believe the coach has the right players to put in the right place to make a good result.”


This year’s AFCON will be held from 15 June to 13 July 2019.



KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top