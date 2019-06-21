



The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate for September 22, 2018 election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has called on his supporters to prayerfully and peacefully await the ruling of the Supreme Court.





The Supreme Court had on Monday fixed judgment for July 5, 2019 in the appeals filed by Adeleke following an Appeal Court ruling in favour of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.





A seven-man panel of the court, led by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad chose the date after taking final arguments in respect of the main appeal, marked: SC/553/2019 filed by Adeleke.





Adeleke’s message was contained in a statement by his media consultant, Olumide Lawal, on Friday, where he also maintained that as a man at peace, he would want his supporters to remain calm.

The former lawmaker expressed hope that by the special grace of God and the judicial process, economic prosperity beckons on Osun State.





Adeleke called on the people of the state to “be rest sure that I will not disappoint you when I eventually, through the grace of god and instrumentally of the judiciary” emerge victorious after the Supreme Court judgement scheduled for July 5.





He urged his supporters to discountenance the utterances of the opposition “in their bid to whip up sentiments and lower their spirits.”





Adeleke said that he had passed through the crucible and fire and came out untainted, saying: “this has prepared me solidly for the task of serving humanity without bias, ill-wind or grudge towards anybody as a God-fearing man, brought up in total humility and milk of human kindness in his veins to serve the less-privileged and physically disadvantaged people in the society.”