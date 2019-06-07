 Actress Iyabo Ojo rain curses on blogger, Kemi who claimed she was never married + shares marriage certificate | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Actress Iyabo Ojo rain curses on blogger, Kemi who claimed she was never married + shares marriage certificate

Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo has reacted to claims that she was never married as claimed by a blogger who alleged that her ex-partner was a carpenter, by sharing her marriage certificate and photos as she also placed a curse on the blogger behind the report.

Iyabo Ojo disclosed that she sent her marriage certificate photos to the blogger who ignored it all but went ahead with the story. She wrote;

They say silence is golden, but there are times one can’t help but address obvious situations.
A journey just come blogger called Kemi, NOT AUNTY KEM KEM OOOOOOOOO, decided to discredit my Mother’s Day video. She emphasized in her write up that I was never married and my ex partner was a carpenter (though she claimed all was sent to her as usual) 😳…. I saw her write up and chatted her up, sent my marriage certificate, she read and ignored.
Iyabo Ojo releases photos from her wedding and her marriage certificate to discredit claims that she never got married
Then other smallies started blogging the story. When you land yourself in wahala now, you will say the information came from my phone or maybe a PA sent it. Just for my true fans, here is a video of my marriage certificate and my wedding pictures. Kemi Ashefon, may you go through all I went through and worse than I did, when you decide to tell your story, people will turn deaf ears and call you names… ori gbogbo yin ti daru….. awon blogger blogger eleribu..



