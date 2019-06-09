



Mohammed Sani-Omolori, clerk of the national assembly, says the ninth assembly will be inaugurated on Tuesday.





Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Sani-Omolori said he is in receipt of a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari to that effect.





The clerk said the eight assembly officially terminates by 12 midnight on June 8.





“I just want to confirm that I have received a proclamation from the president of federal republic of Nigeria. One on the dissolution of the 8th national assembly, the other one on the convening of the first session of the 9th national assembly,” he said.

“The proclamation of the dissolution of the 8th national assembly takes effect from 12 midnight of 8th June.





“By implication, from 8th of June by 12 midnight, the 8th national assembly stands dissolved. Similarly, the 9th national assembly will be inaugurated and first sitting will be held on Tuesday 11th of June by 10am in the national assembly complex.”



