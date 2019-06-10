Thirty-two-year-old Adebo Ogundoyin, a member representing Ibarapa East, Monday emerged the Oyo State House of Assembly Speaker.Ogundoyin, a member of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, emerged unopposed and with the unanimous voice vote of the 32-member assembly.The lawmaker representing Ona Ara state constituency Akinola Adekunle Alabi was elected the deputy speaker.Oyo State House of Assembly has 26 members from the PDP, All Progressives Congress has five members while Action Democratic Party boasts of one member.An APC member is expected to be named the minority leader of the assembly.