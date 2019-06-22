



Former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe has declared that a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu was the best person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.





The former Minister, who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said he was going to support the former Lagos Governor to emerge President in 2023.





Ogunlewe, who had never been on the same page with Tinubu politically, made the sudden U-turn, adding that nothing in life is static.





“I have been reading and watching a lot of comments about it. I believe 2023 should be thrown open,” he told Sun.

“Nobody should be shut out. There is nothing wrong about Southwest showing interest. We are talking about democracy.





“To shut out some people or group is undemocratic. Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu wants to contest, let him contest.





“What is the noise about Tinubu all about? Is Tinubu not qualified to contest? I will support Tinubu if he wants to contest.





“Tinubu has paid his dues. If Tinubu wants to contest, let him contest, and let Nigerians decide his fate.





“Tinubu is a dogged fighter. He has triumphed over many challenges. He has seen it all. He can do it if given the chance.





“Nothing in life is static. Tinubu is from the Southwest, and anything for the progress of Southwest, I’m for it.





“If the 2023 project is for Southwest interests, then I’m now on the same page with Tinubu, and I have no apology for it.”