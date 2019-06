Complete day-by-day schedule for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt (all kick-off times GMT, two hours behind local time):FIRST ROUNDJune 21Group A: Egypt v Zimbabwe, Cairo International Stadium 2000June 22Gp A: Democratic Republic of Congo v Uganda, Cairo Stadium 1430; Gp B: Nigeria v Burundi 1700, Guinea v Madagascar 2000, both Alexandria StadiumJune 23Gp D: Morocco v Namibia, Al Salam Stadium, Cairo 1430; Gp C: Senegal v Tanzania 1700, Kenya v Algeria 2000, both June 30 Stadium, CairoJune 24Gp D: South Africa v Ivory Coast, Al Salam Stadium 1430; Gp E: Tunisia v Angola 1700, Mauritania v Mali 2000, both Suez StadiumJune 25Gp F: Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau 1700, Ghana v Benin 2000, both Ismailia StadiumJune 26Gp B: Nigeria v Guinea, Alexandria Stadium 1430; Gp A: Uganda v Zimbabwe 1700, Egypt v DR Congo 2000, both Cairo StadiumJune 27Gp B: Madagascar v Burundi, Alexandria Stadium 1430; Gp C: Algeria v Senegal 1700, Kenya v Tanzania 2000, both June 30 StadiumJune 28Gp E: Tunisia v Mali, Suez Stadium 1430; Gp D: Morocco v Ivory Coast 1700, Namibia v South Africa 2000, both Al Salam StadiumJune 29Gp E: Mauritania v Angola, Suez Stadium 1430; Gp F: Cameroon v Ghana 1700, Benin v Guinea-Bissau 2000, both Ismailia StadiumJune 30Gp B: Madagascar v Nigeria, Alexandria Stadium; Burundi v Guinea, Al Salam Stadium, both 1600. Gp A: Egypt v Uganda, Cairo Stadium; Zimbabwe v DR Congo, June 30 Stadium, both 1900July 1Gp D: South Africa v Morocco, Al Salam Stadium; Namibia v Ivory Coast, June 30 Stadium, both 1600. Gp C: Kenya v Senegal, June 30 Stadium; Tanzania v Algeria, Al Salam Stadium, both 1900July 2Gp F: Benin v Cameroon, Ismailia Stadium; Guinea-Bissau v Ghana, Suez Stadium, both 1600. Gp E: Mauritania v Tunisia, Suez Stadium; Angola v Mali, Ismailia Stadium, both 1900SECOND ROUNDJuly 5(41) Gp D winners v 3rd Gp B/E/F, Al Salam Stadium 1600; (38) Gp A runners-up v Gp C runners-up, Cairo Stadium 1900July 6(42) Gp B runners-up v Gp F runners-up, Alexandria Stadium 1600; (39) Gp A winners v 3rd Gp C/D/E, Cairo Stadium 1900July 7(37) Gp B winners v 3rd Gp A/C/D, Alexandria Stadium 1600; (40) Gp C winners v 3rd Gp A/B/F, June 30 Stadium 1900July 8(43) Gp E winners v Gp D runners-up, Suez Stadium 1600; (44) Gp F winners v Gp E runners-up, Ismailia Stadium 1900QUARTER-FINALSJuly 10(45) Winners match 38 v winners 41, June 30 Stadium 1600; (48) Winners 42 v winners 39, Cairo Stadium 1900July 11(47) Winners 43 v winners 40, Suez Stadium 1600; (46) Winners 37 v winners 44, Al Salam Stadium 1900SEMI-FINALSJuly 14Winners 45 v winners 46, June 30 Stadium 1600; Winners 47 v winners 48, Cairo Stadium 1900THIRD PLACEJuly 17Losing semi-finalists, Al Salam Stadium 1900FINALJuly 19Winning semi-finalists, Cairo Stadium 1900