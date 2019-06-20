The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has warned countries participating in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, to brace up to the possibility of playing in high temperatures.A statement from the continental football governing body on Thursday said that average temperature during the AFCON finals, was likely to be between 35-38 degrees Celsius, with an average humidity of 40 percent to 60 percent.“This will give a high wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT) index reading above 32 degrees.“It is certain that most teams will be aware of this and will train accordingly.“At this level, FIFA recommends three-minute rest-and-refreshing breaks in the 30th and 75th minutes.“These breaks must require the provision of cold containers on wheels to put crushed ice, drinks for referees and small towels cold and wet to place around the neck for 26 people (four referees and 22 players).“It will also be necessary to prepare for any eventuality of emergencies. It will be important to be able to diagnose and treat heat-related illnesses if they occur on site,” the statement said.Timing of AFCON was recently changed from January, every two years, to mid-year to harmonise with the football calendar in Europe where most African stars ply their trade.The 2019 edition kicks off on Friday and will run until July 19, in Egypt.The temperature in most part of North Africa is usually high at this time of the year.The Super Eagles will open their campaign against debutants Burundi on Saturday.