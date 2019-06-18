



Gunmen have killed 18 persons in some communities in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state, according to Muhammad Bawa, emir of Tsafe.





The emir made the disclosure while receiving Kabir Mai-Palace, house of representatives member representing Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency, on Friday.





The emir said the attackers invaded Bamamu, Danmale and Sako communities, Thursday evening and killed 18 persons.





He added that they came with over 50 motorcycles, shooting sporadically in the air.





The emir thanked the lawmaker for the visit and his concern for his people.





Earlier, Mai-Palace had described the attack as unfortunate and worrisome.





He said: “I had earlier visited general hospital, Tsafe to sympathise with the victims who are receiving treatment.





“Security is the major area I am giving priority to, it is very disheartening the way these bandits are attacking our communities. If I go back to Abuja, I am going raise these issues in the house with the aim of finding solutions to the problems.





“As a representative of the people, I don’t have any commitment beyond the interest of my people. l am also going to present this incident to the Governor, Muhammad Matawallen-Maradun.”





The lawmaker, however, urged the people of the state to remain calm and continue with prayers to seek God’s intervention to end the problem.





The killings happened a week after 34 persons were shot dead in the state. Efforts to contain the insecurity in the state have not yielded the desired result.





On Sunday, Bello Mutawalle, the governor, announced that he would be heading to Dubai to learn ideas on tackling banditry.



