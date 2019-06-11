



Eleven out of thirty-one elected lawmakers of the 9th Bauchi state house of assembly have reportedly picked a new speaker.





According to PUNCH, the lawmakers elected Abubakar Suleiman, lawmaker representing Ningi Central Constituency (APC), as speaker, on Thursday.





Danlami Kawule, assembly member representing Zungur/Galambi, was also elected as deputy speaker.





This is coming barely a few days after nine Edo house of assembly lawmakers got inaugurated “secretly”.

They were sworn in on Monday night, shortly after 15 others protested the delay in inaugurating the assembly, blaming it on an attempt by Godwin Obaseki, the governor, to impose his loyalists as presiding officers.





For a 31-member assembly, it is expected that a majority of members should be present for a quorum.





A quorum is the minimum number of members of a deliberative assembly necessary to conduct the business of that group.





More to follow…