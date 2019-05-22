



The Zamfara state house of assembly has passed a bill for the creation of another emirate council in the state.





The bill for the creation of Bazai emirate, presented by the executive, was passed on Wednesday, on the floor of the house.





This will bring the number of emirate councils in the state to 18.





On Tuesday, Ibrahim Kwatarkwashi, lawmaker representing Bungudu east, presented the report of his committee on the creation of the new emirate and titles.

Abubakar Gummi, deputy speaker of the assembly, read the bill to the creation of the new emirate from the Shinkafi emirate. Thereafter, the bill passed through its second and third reading.





According to the bill, the senior district head of Jangeru in Shinkafi will be upgraded to a third class emir, while Kayayen Mafara also moves up to a senior district head in Talata-Mafara emirate.





Gummi also directed the clerk of the house to inform the executive to give its assent to the bill after it has been passed.





Meanwhile, the Kano assembly had also passed a bill to split the Kano emirate into five.





Abudullahi Ganduje, governor of the state, appointed four new emirs less than 48 hours after the bill was signed into law.



