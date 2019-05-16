 Your child will die -Actress Etinosa curses man who mocked her for going naked | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Actress Etinosa went really hard on an IG troll this afternoon who mocked her for going naked a while back on Instagram.

Trouble started when she wrote on her page  ''Sad. Jesus fed 5000 people''.

The troll in an attempt to insult her wrote


''But Jesus no naked feed the 500''.

Etinosa felt insulted by the comment and in anger prayed that the child of the troll dies before the end of this month. See their exchange below:

Your child will die before the end of this month- Etinosa tells troll who mocked her on her IG page

