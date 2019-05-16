Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has come down hard on Shehu Sani, senator-representing Kaduna-central, for “downplaying” the call for a marijuana market in Nigeria.





Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo, had called on the federal government to encourage the cultivation of medicinal cannabis, particularly in the state.





Akeredolu described Ondo as a “hotbed of cannabis cultivation”, urging the government to support the growing of medicinal cannabis in large quantity in the state.





Reacting to the governor’s request, Shehu took to Twitter to say Akeredolu should shift attention to partnering with other states for the production of ginger, beans and yam.







He asked the governor to “leave this Indian Hemp matter for now, Abeg”.





“My Brother Akeredolu,Lagos Partnered with Kebbi for Rice, please partner with Niger for Beans, Kaduna for Ginger or partner with Benue for Yam;Please leave this Indian Hemp matter for now, Abeg,” Shehu wrote.

My Brother Akeredolu,Lagos Partnered with Kebbi for Rice,please partner with Niger for Beans,Kaduna for Ginger or partner with Benue for Yam;Please leave this Indian Hemp matter for now,Abeg. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) May 15, 2019

Commenting on his Shehu’s tweet, Sowore, who is an advocate of the production of marijuana, asked the senator if he is aware that he (Shehu) could benefit from hair products locally made from the cannabis.





“I hate to stand between two Nigerian politicians engaging asinine argument but I am disappointed in you for this tweet. Have you ever thought of it that when this idea finally gains legal ground your Afro hair could benefit from a locally produced line of cannabis hair products?” Sowore asked.

I hate to stand between two Nigerian politicians engaging asinine argument but I am disappointed in you for this tweet. Have you ever thought of it that when this idea finally gains legal ground your Afro hair could benefit from a locally produced line of cannabis hair products? — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) May 15, 2019

In the build-up to the presidential poll, Sowore had said Nigeria will export marijuana if he gets elected.





The publisher of Sahara Reporters had argued that people were making billions from the plant while Nigeria was lagging behind.