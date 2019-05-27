



Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to the declaration by the Imo State Governor, Chief Rochas Okorocha, that he will become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





The embattled outgoing Imo Governor made the vow on Sunday during his valedictory thanksgiving service held at the Government House Chapel in Owerri.





According to Governor Okorocha, the political travails he faced now, particularly the seizure of his Certificate of Return as the Imo West senator-elect, were only his stepping stone to the presidential seat.





Okorocha berated his political adversaries who, according to him, wanted him to end up in prison.

He said he is “the most criticised politician” in the country, adding that all the ploy to stop him from going to the Senate will fail.





“I tell you, I am the most criticised person in Nigeria today. I don’t know why the entire elite hate me with cruelty.





“My Senate ambition is still a battle. More than 30 people have joined the suit to fight me. All these, I will overcome.





“They are only preparing me for the glory ahead.





“Mark it, I will be president of Nigeria. I said this on this altar so that the kingdom of God will rise against those fighting to stop me.





“Also, those who think they will put me in prison will go to prison before me,” Okorocha said.





But reacting, Omokri, in a tweet on Monday, mocked Okorocha by saying that the Governor ‘will become President of Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers’.





He wrote: “Rochas is NOT lying when he said “Mark my words, I will be president of Nigeria”.





“That prophecy is accurate. @RealRochas Okorocha will become President of Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers. As the founder of #IBERIBERISM, he will be a good fit! #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosDarts.”