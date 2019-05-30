



The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has advised public office holders at federal and state levels to declare their asset before assuming offices, in their own interest.





Mr Daniel Okafor, CCB Anambra Director, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Awka.





He said that the Constitution was clear on that for both federal and state workforce.





“Section 209 of the Constitution compels the state workforce while section 172 compels federal workforce to declare theirs.





“It is after that is done that persons concerned can take their oath of office,” he said.





Okafor called on public office holders to follow the example of President Muhammadu Buhari in declaring his asset and submitting same.





“If President Buhari can collect form from us to declare his asset, I don’t know why any public office holder will want to hide his or her asset from the people they want to serve.





“Those that fail to declare theirs will have themselves to blame when we send their names to our tribunal at Abuja for prosecution,” he said.