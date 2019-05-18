



The Apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Saturday lambasted the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi for saying the South East can’t produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.





Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Chuks Ibegbu in an interview with Dailypost said Amaechi is not God as such can’t decide the political future of the region.





Amaechi had asserted that the South East can’t demand for the presidency in 2023 because the region failed to vote for Buhari in the just concluded presidential election.





However, Ibegbu described the Minister’s remark as disgraceful and an affront on the people of the South East.

Stressing that Igbo elites are found of talking down the region, Ibegbu cautioned those affected to desist from such act.





According to Ibegbu: “It’s very unfortunate that an Igbo man of that calibre could make such a statement in public, it’s very bad.





“There is no Yoruba or Hausa man that would say his people would not produce president for one reason or the other. Whether we voted for Buhari or not it’s not for Amaechi to make such statement.





“It’s a very big affront on the political dignity of the Igbo people. Let me tell you it’s not for Amaechi to tell Igbos where to learn politically.





“He can advise bit it’s a tragedy for him to go to the public to make such a statement. If he is not happy with the way Igbos voted he should have kept it to himself or advised them quietly, I’m disappointed by that statement.





“Besides, Rotimi Amaechi is not God to decide the political future of anybody including the Igbos, it’s a very disgraceful , unexpected of him and besides some Igbos voted for Buhari just like some Hausas and Yorubas did so there is no essential tribalising the political scenario. It’s not a tribal thing Atiku won in Oyo and Ondo States and almost won Lagos State so is it not Yorubas that voted for Atiku. In the North Atiku made a very strong presence so what will Amaechi say about the Yoruba and Hausas that voted for Atiku .





“This is very disgraceful and many Igbo elites are found of doing this, condemning their people publicly. It’s very unfortunate.