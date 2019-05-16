 Woman hints at 'being the next to commit suicide' | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Friends have raised alarm after a lady named Theodora Chinenye Godwin shared suicidal posts on Facebook.

Shortly after it was revealed that a UNN final year student named Akachi committed suicide, she took to his page to drop a comment that she's next.

She also shared a post where she talked about putting a knife to her chest and being tempted to twist it.

Since she shared the suicidal posts, she hasn't posted anything else and her Facebook friends are worried.
