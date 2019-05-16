



Friends have raised alarm after a lady named Theodora Chinenye Godwin shared suicidal posts on Facebook.





Shortly after it was revealed that a UNN final year student named Akachi committed suicide, she took to his page to drop a comment that she's next.





She also shared a post where she talked about putting a knife to her chest and being tempted to twist it.









Since she shared the suicidal posts, she hasn't posted anything else and her Facebook friends are worried.