Friends have raised alarm after a lady named Theodora Chinenye Godwin shared suicidal posts on Facebook.
Shortly after it was revealed that a UNN final year student named Akachi committed suicide, she took to his page to drop a comment that she's next.
She also shared a post where she talked about putting a knife to her chest and being tempted to twist it.
Since she shared the suicidal posts, she hasn't posted anything else and her Facebook friends are worried.
