The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has approved the withdrawal of the Certificate of Recognition from His Royal Majesty, Chief Monday Frank Noryaa, Gbenemene Baabe.





A statement issued on Monday night by the Governor’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu said the withdrawal was with immediate effect.





He said the withdrawal of Government Recognition from the traditional ruler followed his indictment in cult-related activities within his kingdom. He said the traditional ruler was also guilty of harbouring cultists, leading to insecurity in the area.





Wike reiterated commitment to the promotion of peace and security across the state, stating that any traditional ruler or government functionary indicted for promoting insecurity will face the full weight of the law.