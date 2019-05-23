



Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, says the bribery allegation levelled against him by Jamil Sarham, general officer commanding (GOC) 6 division of the Nigerian army, is false.





Speaking in Port Harcourt, the state capital, while announcing the dissolution of his cabinet, Wike said the army commander should explain his involvement in oil bunkering instead of resorting to “unfounded allegations”.





On Sunday, the governor had accused Sarham of running an oil theft ring in the state. He also alleged that the army commander sent troops to assassinate him in his residence on February 15.





In response, Sarham accused Wike of offering him billions of naira as bribe to compromise the gubernatorial election in the state.

“They say they will remove me through the tribunal, but we defeated them during the elections. If it is to conduct elections, they will never win,” Wike said.





“Someone who says he never met me before and has never been to government house would now say I am fighting him because I tried to bribe him with billions of naira.





“The GOC has been fully involved in oil bunkering. He should explain his involvement instead of the false allegation. The house of representatives committee on army was here, he could not say he was bribed. He is saying this because he is involved in oil bunkering.





“They know it is correct. It was an election that we defeated you and your party; why would I have to pay a bribe? We defeated you in that election. The man you have not met; how could he have offered to bribe you?”