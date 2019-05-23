



The Chairman of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa has rescued herself from participating in adjudicating petitions challenging the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Zainab, who is also the President of the Appeal Court made the announcement on Wednesday in Abuja after the tribunal had delivered ruling against an application challenging her membership of the tribunal.





On why she stepped down, she said: ”I have allowed the ruling on the application urging me to rescue my membership of the tribunal to test the position of the law.





“Now that the application has been dismissed on account of incompetence, I hereby announce my withdrawal from the panel.

“The remaining four members of the panel would remain while step would be taken to appoint my replacement’’, she said.





Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential Candidate in the Feb.23 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had approached the tribunal to challenge Bulkachuwa’s membership.





They prayed the tribunal to order the discharge of the chairman of the tribunal.