Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has given reasons he claimed made foreign leaders stay away from President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration.





Buhari, who was on Wednesday sworn-in for a second at the Eagles Square in Abuja, had very few foreign dignitaries.





However, Omokri said foreign leaders stayed away from Buhari’s inauguration because they don’t want to be associated with a “master rigger”.





In a tweet, Omokri hinted that Buhari may not be in office after the Supreme Court verdict because he rigged the last presidential election.





He wrote: “Do you know why there were very few foreign leaders at the so called 2nd term inauguration of Muhammadu @MBuhari? Because no one wants to be associated with a MASTER RIGGER who may not be in power after the Supreme Court verdict on @Atiku’s petition.”





The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and its presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar had filed a petition against the President over his victory in the election.