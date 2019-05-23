



Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has revealed what President Muhammadu Buhari told him in 2017 when he (Buhari) embarked on a medical vacation to London, United Kingdom.





The Vice President spoke during the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, on Wednesday.





During the meeting, President Muhammadu Buhari also instructed his Ministers to hand over the mantle of leadership of their various ministries to their respective Permanent Secretaries on Tuesday.





In his remarks, Osinbajo, thanked President Buhari for the great opportunity offered him to serve as his Vice-President and as his running mate twice.





He said: “My deepest gratitude comes from the great trust that you reposed in me at all times.





“I will never forget when you were going on medical leave in May 2017 and you said to me in the course of our conversation that evening that you will not fiddle my discretion as acting President in any way.





“And in keeping with your character and style you kept your words.’’