



The Ogun state police command says it has uncovered plans by some persons to disrupt the May 29 handover ceremony in the state.





In a statement on Tuesday, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command’s spokesman, said all forms of rallies or procession in public spaces in the state should be suspended.





Oyeyemi said “some enemies of peace” have planned to hold rallies disguised in to resolve chieftaincy and land-related matters instead of resorting to the court.





He said the command is in possession of an intelligence report that the rallies are rather designed to cause trouble ahead of the handover ceremony.

“In view of this, the command has put in place a robust security arrangement aimed at checkmating such trouble makers and other criminally-minded persons, including miscreants and disgruntled elements, ” Oyeyemi said.





“The special units of the command namely SARS, PMF, STS, anti-kidnapping as well as DPOs and area commanders have been placed on red alert with specific instruction to closely monitor these misguided elements and respond swiftly to any distress calls and disturbance of public peace.”





Oyeyemi said Bashir Makama, the state commissioner of police, has directed the security operatives to mount 24-hour surveillance patrols across the state ahead of the handover.



