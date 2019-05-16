



Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, says the federal government has recovered N605 billion through the implementation of the whistleblower policy.





Ahmed made this known during a briefing on the ministry’s activities in Abuja, on Thursday.





The whistleblower policy is an anti-corruption programme that was launched in December 2016. It encourages individuals to report cases of financial mismanagement or stolen funds.





As of the end of 2018, government had recovered over N540 billion.

The finance minister described the whistleblower policy as a huge success, adding that the programme was ongoing.





“The whistleblower policy of government subsists and it is still being implemented. The total amount of collection that has been made through various efforts in the whistleblower policy is about N605 billion,” she said.





“This is an improvement over the last amount that was reported.”



