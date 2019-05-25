The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it was yet to receive the N25billion approved by the federal government for allowances for the university lecturers.





The president of the body, Prof Biola Ogunyemi, made the disclosure at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State during the valedictory lecture and book presentation by the former Vice Chancellor of Micheal Okpara University, Umudike, Prof Ikenna Onyido.





The minister of education, Adamu Adamu had during a valedictory press conference in Abuja, said Federal Government had approved an additional N25 billion allowance for members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).





He said the newly approved fund was different from the N20 billion earlier released in 2018, assuring that the beneficiary institutions would get the money directly.





But the ASUU helmsman expressed worry over the delay, accused the federal government of reneging on its promises.





He, however, debunked the reports of plans by the body to embark on another industrial action.





He said, “ASUU has not said it is going on strike. What we said was the reported N25billion the federal government said they have approved, we’ve not seen it.





“That N25billion was supposed to be part payment for the salaried lecturers owed arrears of under academic allowances.





“When we signed a memorandum of action with the government on 7th February, we agreed that by 28th February, the N25billion will be released, and government signed it. We’re yet to see it three months after.





“That’s why we’re saying that government has defaulted and if our members come up with any decision because government has defaulted, the leadership can’t stop them. That’s the challenge we have.





“We’re only calling on Nigerians to prevail on government to make good its promises and not just to tell us about paper release. Let’s see the actual release.”