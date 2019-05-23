



The Abia State Police Command has issued a stern warning to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) which they say will be treated as terrorists if they truncate the peace and safety of residents with their activities.





The warning was given by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ene Okon, in an interview on Channels Television.





Okon also revealed that anyone associated with IPOB will be dealt with and treated as a terrorist. He said:





“The Nigeria Police Force In Abia will treat any person associated with IPOB as a terrorist and such a person or group of persons will be dealt with according to the law.”





Okon went on to assure residents to go about their activities without fear, adding that security personnel have been put in strategic places to ensure peace in the state.





“I am assuring the good people of Abia to disregard the illegal order and go about their normal businesses as there is every assurance of protection of lives and properties.”