



The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has once again called on the opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress, APC, to teem up with his administration to take the state to a greater height.





Emmanuel let out the olive branch on Wednesday, while delivering his second term inaugural speech at the Nest of Champions Uyo, venue for the swearing-in ceremony.





According to him, “The time then has come for the healing of our land. As I said in my victory speech, I extend again my hands of fellowship and bond of friendship to my brothers and sisters on the opposite side of the political divide. I call on them to join me in building a State that we all, irrespective of political affiliations will be proud to call our home. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection.





“Today, we remain the proud sons and daughters of Akwa Abasi Ibom State, and no fleeting passion of politics should break the cords of our brotherhood. We must encourage civility in our daily engagements and not throw bricks and bats at our fellow compatriots.





“I urge you to de-robe the garment of hatred, of mutual recrimination, and replace such with the shining apparel of love, of togetherness, of unity and deep faith and belief in our common essence and values.”





Recounting his achievements in his first term in governance, Gov. Emmanuel said he has been able to establish no fewer than sixteen industries, which had employed teeming unemployed youths in the state.





He maintained that he invested so much in education such that the free and compulsory education policy was expanded, the payment of over 600 million Naira WAEC fees annually for candidates actualised. Remodelling, refurbishing and equipping of schools were achieved.





He also said he achieved a great feat in floating a commercial airline- “Ibom Air” which according to him would turn around the economic fortunes of the state and also prove to the world that a viable commercial airline can be achieved.





The governor, who scored himself high in the areas of health, agriculture, security, diversification of the economy and youth empowerment noted that the five-point agenda of his first administration, which were predicated on wealth creation, economic, political inclusion, poverty alleviation, infrastructural consolidation and expansion and job creation were positively touched.





Emmanuel, however, disclosed that his second term administration has eight-policy thrust, which included Industrialization, Aviation Development, Security, Infrastructure, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, Human Capacity Development, Agriculture, and Rural and Riverine Area Development.





He added that the second administration which anchored on ‘Completion Agenda,’ would raise the bar of performance in all these areas and lift the State to such an enviable height.