



Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has disclosed that the House, under his leadership, cooperated with the Executive arm of the Federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari.





He said the House gave speedy consideration and passage to legislation and other requests forwarded by the President that would fast-track implementation of the administration’s policies and plans.





Noting that there were times the House passed Executive Bills within two days or one week, he added that the 8th House of Representatives was the most active in Nigeria’s political history, since independence in 1960 to date.





Dogara spoke in Abuja when he received the Euro Knowledge Award in recognition of his exemplary leadership which was conferred on him last month at the United Kingdom’s Parliament and another one by Nigeria’s Federal government for his contribution to passage of Ease Of Doing Business Bills in Nigeria.





Receiving the award, Speaker Dogara said, “We have done exceptionally well. It is on record that this has been the most productive National Assembly ever, as well as unparalleled House in the history of the House of Representatives.





“We hope that those who are coming after us, those who will take over from us will do better and be able to rededicate themselves and to achieve the ideals they set out for themselves. When we started out on the 8th Assembly, it was our desire and thank God we can say today that we have cleaned up virtually all Laws we inherited from even 1800. For some of us who read Law, we may have knowledge on the Statutes of General Application.”





“Before we embarked on this massive exercise, some of our Law books were still containing Pounds Sterling, in some Laws, some addresses in the United Kingdom were even mentioned. To the credit of the 8th Assembly, all those things are no longer reflected in the body of our Laws.“





“For the Ease of Doing Business, anyone who thinks we have not supported Government enough in the bid to create a conducive business environment to attract better investment into Nigeria should check what we have done in the area of the ease of doing business in Nigeria.





“There were times when we ensured that within days or weeks, we passed these Bills that were required to jumpstart this process to bring Nigeria out of recession and prosper. This made Nigeria jump about 24 places in the Global Index of the World ranking of nations in the Ease of Doing Business. Words like these only spur one to do his best, we will continue to do our best in the interest of our country and of its people in whatever position we are.





“I want to specifically says that I am deeply indebted to the entire Membership of the 8th Assembly, they made all this happen, so I dedicate these Awards to the ever wonderful Members of the 8th Assembly.”





Speaking earlier, Chairman of the House Committee on Ethics & Privilege, Hon Ossai N. Ossai (PDP, Delta), who received the awards on behalf of the Speaker, stated that Hon Dogara was found worthy of the recognitions due to the impact and the kind of Laws passed by the House that have made great impact in Nigeria.





“One of such Laws is the ease of doing Business Law that you have championed, guided the House, shown positive contribution to, this has made the Nigerian economy which had gone into recession to jump another 24 points on the economic index and because of the positive impact you have, as well as the leadership stand you always bring to bear. Many people are placed in authority; very few, however, actually lead, you are one of such few. Your name will be positively etched in the history of Nigeria.





“This other Award was also handed to the House of Representatives for all the impactful Laws made, even the President has acknowledged your impact in effective Lawmaking. For your visionary leadership and for the path you have laid; we will continue to celebrate you because of your knowledge of the Legislature as an Institution of Government, and because you have protected that Institution very well.





On his part, Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Publicity, Hon Abdulrazak Namdas, who also received an award on behalf of the Speaker from the Arewa Online Publishers Forum said, “the forum believes that you have done credibly well to steer the ship of the 8th House of Representatives in the National Assembly. To be specific, they singled out the Legislative Agenda that you campaigned on for particular commendation as it has greatly improved the business of Lawmaking in the National Assembly.





“You also brought some positive reforms, for example when presenting budget, a Committee of the House was put in place to interact with external stakeholders to bring suggestions, even though the House could do it, but it was done to give Nigerians a say. As watchdogs of the society, they thought it necessary to honour you. I also collected on your behalf, a lifetime achievement award, no need to repeat myself, this is also for the same exemplary leadership you have continued to show.”