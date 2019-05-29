The video which was captured by one of the passengers who was lamenting on how the police officer had wasted their time, while making attempt to get change for the driver.According to the lady, the driver had told him he only had N1000 with him, though the officer sought a N200 bribe. The driver hoping he would not be able to produce the change anyways.But the officer who didn’t have the chage at that moment insisted on getting it and so delayed the driver and his passengers.The entire action was captured on camera by the agitating passenger.The location of the incident is although not ascertained, but it appeared to be a location in the Eastern part of Nigeria.WATCH VIDEO BELOW...