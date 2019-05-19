



“I really sorry for the incident that happened earlier on and I only had to react out of natural instincts because we all know how premeditative some people can be. We’ve seen on social media the treats and everything so we couldn’t come in unprepared because anything could have happened like you guys saw,” he said.



“I come in peace and I go in peace and I apologise to the whole masses of Ghana that the Awards is going to continue. Thank you very music for supporting my music, for supporting everybody else’s music…by their deeds we have all seen.”

Pandemonium broke out shortly after Stonebwoy was announced the winner of ‘Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year’. This is the fifth consecutive time he is winning the awar.And then unexpectedly, Shatta Wale and his crew members stormed the stage when Stonebwoy was about receiving the award. Afraid of what could happen, Stonebwoy quickly pulled out a gun.The security officials at the Dome started spraying the patrons of the award with pepper spray and the guests at the VIP stand were quickly rushed out.The show was temporarily put on hold amidst the pandemonium in the Dome and some of the patrons started leaving the auditorium when the chaos started.It is important to note that Stonebwoy has consistently won the Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year for 5 years in a row.Shatta Wale’s ‘My Level’ and ‘Gringo’ wins Highlife Song of the Year and the Reggae, Dancehall Song of the Year respectively.Shortly after both camps were separated, Shatta Wale, who had already picked up two awards on the night, posted on TwitterWhen Stonebwoy came on stage to accept his second award for the night, ‘Best Collaboration of the Year’, he apologized for the incident.Stonebwoy added that: