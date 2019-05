A video of President Muhammadu Buhari running while performing the Lesser Hajj in Makkah has triggered a lot of reactions online, as it belies the vile propaganda about his health.





The video shot by NTA and shared by many Twitterati shows the president and his entourage break into some sprinting while performing one of the rites of the Hajj at the Masjid Haram (the Grand Mosque) in Makkah.





Watch the video as shared:





😜 PMB IN 100 METRES RELAY AS HE PRAYS FOR NIGERIA AT LESSER HAJJPresident Buhari and his Wife Dr Aisha Buhari @aishambuhari performs Umrah (lesser Hajj) in Makkah, Saudi ArabiaME: See my President Running like @usainbolt 😂Wailers said PMB is Jubril he can't remove his CAP😜 pic.twitter.com/gkKeUCsO7N May 18, 2019

The video has ignited comments from supporters, urging all the people who had painted the president as ill and unfit to hold public office to seek forgiveness from God.





Adumah @adumahsonu wrote a typical comment: Just saw a clip of Buhari running in SA. Funny and strange at the same time. Doesn’t fit the frail and sickly image the media has painted of him.

Mathew @ATM Rege wrote: I saw President Buhari at some point running… The same man the opposition said he’s not fit or are my eyes deceiving me?”.