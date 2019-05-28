President Muhammadu Buhari says his experience in boarding school and in the military makes him”fully qualified as a suffering Nigerian”.The president made this comment in an interview with NTA on Monday night.Buhari also complained about his relationship with the leadership of the 8th national assembly, rating Senate President Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives “very, very low” over the seven-month delay in passing of the 2018 budget.