 VIDEO: Relatiosnhip blogger, Blessing Okoro arrested by owner of house she claimed was hers | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » VIDEO: Relatiosnhip blogger, Blessing Okoro arrested by owner of house she claimed was hers

5:00 PM 1
A+ A-


Popular relationship blogger, Okoro Blessing shared a picture of herself in front of ‘hee newly built home.’

She revealed that it’s her house and she had been building it for 8 years after her husband left her.

However, few days later, it was revealed that the house belonged to a man called Onye Eze. The man shared pictures and videos made in the house before and after the completion.

Blessing Okoro refused to make a statement except that she was coming with her proof too.


In a new video, Blessing was seen arrested by a man who is supposedly the real owner of the house.

However, people are not yet sure if it’s a publicity stunt as she was arrested in the same house making people wonder how she got access into the house again.


See the video below;













KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. AnonymousMay 27, 2019 at 4:19 PM

    No wa o.
    Why are you living a fake life for social media?
    After telling the first lie why did she have to go to the place again in a desperate bid to cover up her lies?

    ReplyDelete

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top