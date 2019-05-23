BAN ON THE USE OF WRIST WATCHES IN EXAMINATIONS



The above subject matter refers.



You will recall that the Management of the University had notified the University community of the ban on the use of GSM handset and ear phone in examination halls in a memo dated October, 2008. This ban is still in force.



The purpose of this memo is to notify the entire University Community of the ban on the use of wrist watches in Examination Halls, This takes effect from the fIRST semester 2018/2019 examinations which are scheduled to commence next week May 27, 2019.



The Vice-Chancellor has directed that Deans and Heads of Departments should take note and ensure FULL compliance.

