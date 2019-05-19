Edo Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed DanMallam, on Sunday confirmed the killing of a lecturer at the Igbinedion University, Okada, near Benin, by suspected kidnappers.DanMallam said the lecturer, Kelvin Izevbekhai, was killed in an attempted escape bid when the victims were being marched into the forest by the kidnappers.The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the gunmen were operating near Okada junction along the Benin-Lagos highway.It was learnt that the gunmen abducted Izevbekhai and other passengers in the bus they were traveling in.The driver of the mini bus was said to have escaped into the bush along with four other passengers.“Unfortunately, one of the passengers who also tried to escape during the abduction was killed by the gunmen.“The Police went after the kidnappers in the bush and succeeded in rescuing the victims.”He said the Police were working on a new strategy which entails taking the war to the kidnappers’ den in the jungle, adding that it is the best way to tackle the scourge.Spokesman for the university, Mr. Jide Ilugbo, who confirmed the killing, described it as “barbaric.”İlugbo said late Izevbekhai was a First Class graduate and was employed in the university in 2016.He said it was now dangerous to travel on the Benin-Lagos highway due to frequent attacks by armed robbers and kidnappers.The official said it was unfortunate that Izevbekhai ran into the hoodlums, saying that the trailer park before Okada junction was a hideout for criminals.(NAN)