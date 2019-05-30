USA’s win over Qatar in the night's other Group D game means that Paul Aigbogun’s finish third in the pool and will take on either Senegal or Italy on Monday.The Flying Eagles had beaten Qatar and bowed to the United States to enter their final Group D match, against already-qualified Ukraine, needing only a point to reach the knockout phase.The Europeans early swagger showed no signs of abating but they took the lead in the 32nd minute through Danylo Sikan, who headed home Oleksii Kashchuk's cross.Paul Aigbogun’s boys had scarcely posed an attacking threat during the first half, but took blew away a golden chance to level matters on the stroke of halftime.Ukraine’s goalkeeper was called into action again midway through the first-half, getting down smartly to push Bryan Oviedo's drilled strike around the post.Andriy Lunin saved Muhamed Tijani's penalty after VAR confirmed Oleksandr Safronov had fouled the former.Five minutes into the second half, VAR handed Nigeria another chance after it confirmed Denys Popov handled Tijani's goal-bound shot.The striker made amends for his first miss by firing past goalkeeper Lunin to even scores at the Bielsko Biala Stadium.Despite missing begging chances in the closing minutes of the game, the Flying Eagles were able to rescue a point, sending the fortunate Africans through.