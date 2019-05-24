Popular music executive and record label owner, Ubi Franklin is reportedly expecting his fourth child with businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa.





Iheuwa claimed that the 33-year-old has been in a secret relationship with her, a single mum of two for a while.







She noted that she was expecting a set of twins for him but lost one of them in early March.





The lady also revealed that she has been living in Ubi’s house and will be jetting out of the country anytime from now to the US where she is expected to welcome their child.





Ubi is yet to react to her claims as at the time of filing this report.





However, If her allegation is authentic, this will be Ubi’s fourth child with another woman.





The record label boss has a girl, Zaneta from a US-based woman. His second child Jayden, is from his ex-wife and actress, Lilian Esoro. His third is from his former worker, a South African lady named Nicola Siyo and now another child with Sandra.