Two students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso yesterday lost their lives in a ghastly auto accident.The accident occurred in the early hours of yesterday.It was gathered that five of the students were involved in the accident that occurred on Aroje road, opposite Bovas Petroleum station, Ogbomoso.Those who were involved included two of the students identified as Seun also known (a.k.a. Young Prof.) of 400 level and Dr. Sleem (400 level).The duo died on the spot.Sympathisers, including students and security agents, thronged the scene with deep sorrow, with some weeping profusely.Others are a 400 level student identified as Hon. Yusluv, another student identified as Yunus, who is in 500 level and Mayor Timmy (graduating class).It was learnt that Yunus was still in a state of comma in the hospital as at yesterday’s evening. Other students were receiving treatment at the hospital.Read also: Accident claims two on Abeokuta–Sagamu ExpresswayThe cause of the accident was unknown. However, some witnesses attributed it to over-speeding and dangerous overtaking.The institution, while confirming the death of the students, described it as devastating and tragic.LAUTECH Vice- Chancellor Prof. Michael Olufisayo Ologunde, while speaking on the sad occurrence, prayed to God to give the university community the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.The VC, in a statement, said he was personally involved in the efforts at rescuing the students.The statement reads: “The Vice-Chancellor has described as devastating, the death of some students of the institution in an early morning auto accident around Aroje area of the city.“Prof. Ologunde, who was personally involved in efforts at recovering the remains of the dead students, prayed that the lord repose their souls and grant their parents and the entire university community the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.“He has also directed that the university ambulance be deployed to the scene to convey their remains, ordering functionaries to abandon whatever other duties to ensure that the corpses are recovered for necessary steps ahead of their burial.”