The outgoing Governor Okorocha of Imo State, recently spoke on greatness of Nigeria at FEC meeting in Abuja.

He didn't spare the APC Chairman, Oshiomole and Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna State, who he named 'The worst of them all'

He also warned the chairman to stop associating with them.


WATCH VIDEO BELOW...




Video Credits - OAK TV



