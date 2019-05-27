The outgoing Governor Okorocha of Imo State, recently spoke on greatness of Nigeria at FEC meeting in Abuja.
He didn't spare the APC Chairman, Oshiomole and Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna State, who he named 'The worst of them all'
He also warned the chairman to stop associating with them.
Video Credits - OAK TV
