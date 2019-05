Luka Jovic has completed a £52.4m (€60m) move to Real Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt.









The 21-year-old Serbia international striker has signed a five-year contract with the Spanish giants.









Jovic will earn him £43.7m (€50m) in total or £8.7m a year.









The striker joined Frankfurt on loan from Benfica in the summer and last month the Bundesliga club exercised their option to make the move permanent.