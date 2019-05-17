Luka Jovic has completed a £52.4m (€60m) move to Real Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt.









The 21-year-old Serbia international striker has signed a five-year contract with the Spanish giants.









Jovic will earn him £43.7m (€50m) in total or £8.7m a year.









The striker joined Frankfurt on loan from Benfica in the summer and last month the Bundesliga club exercised their option to make the move permanent.









Jovic has scored 17 goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances this season and 10 more in the Europa League, where Frankfurt lost to Chelsea on penalties in the semi-finals.