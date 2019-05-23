A Nigerian man identified as Onyeka John, stunned social media users after he revealed the simple punishment he gave his son for mocking a boy that wore rubber sandals.





According to Mr John, who said he himself grew up wearing rubber sandals to school and always felt bad whenever his mates mocked him — had to teach his son early in life not to look down on anyone.

He said for mocking another child, he locked up all his son’s fancy shoes and sneakers and bought him two rubber shoes — One for school and the other for church.





He shared via Twitter on Thursday morning this: My son mocked a boy on rubber sandals last Friday, so yesterday I bought him two rubber shoes, one for church,the other for school and locked up all his sneakers and fancy shoes, he must have sense by force #responsibleparenting ☹ ️





My son mocked a boy on rubber sandals last friday, so yesterday I bought him two rubber shoes, one for church,the other for school and locked up all his sneakers and fancy shoes, he must have sense by force #responsibleparenting ☹️ May 23, 2019

thank you bro, I felt personally attacked because I went to school on rubber sandals and had other students laugh at me back then.... he will be without his fancy shoes for a long time. — Onyeka John CFC(Nwa wawa) (@onyeka18) May 23, 2019

me and wifey both agreed on a 30 days probation... — Onyeka John CFC(Nwa wawa) (@onyeka18) May 23, 2019

He must be thought never to look down on people ever again, I felt bad because I went to school with rubber sandals and had other students make jest of me then... — Onyeka John CFC(Nwa wawa) (@onyeka18) May 23, 2019

He is 12, the mum was initially against it but I made her see the reasons we had to use this opportunity to make him a better person and she is so onboard now 😀😀,her first son, they share a special bond. — Onyeka John CFC(Nwa wawa) (@onyeka18) May 23, 2019