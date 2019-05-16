Tonto Dikeh has reacted after her ex-husband, Olakunle Oladunni Churchill said he's a "tireless machine inbed".
Recall the mother of one first alleged in an interview that her ex was suffering from premature ejaculation which makes him last only 40 seconds in bed.
While replying a fan who tried to create a banter on his IG post and alluded to him being a "40 seconds" man as his ex-wife alleged.
He wrote: "Of course not, don't be deceived. you cannot undermine an ex-military boy... I am a tireless machine during marathon."
Soon after, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram stories to mock him for his comments.
See her reactions below.
