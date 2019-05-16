







Recall the mother of one first alleged in an interview that her ex was suffering from premature ejaculation which makes him last only 40 seconds in bed.





While replying a fan who tried to create a banter on his IG post and alluded to him being a "40 seconds" man as his ex-wife alleged.





He wrote: "Of course not, don't be deceived. you cannot undermine an ex-military boy... I am a tireless machine during marathon."

Soon after, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram stories to mock him for his comments.





See her reactions below.