A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Timi Frank, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to accept responsibility for his alleged failures to make any positive impact in the last four years.Frank, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, cautioned Buhari against blaming his incompetence on the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.He said Buhari should stop his blame game and face the reality for once by apologising to Nigerians “for leading a calamitous regime of pain and penury.”Frank said, “Blame your lethargy, flip-flops and incompetence for your failure, not Saraki and Dogara. It is you the people elected as President to exercise executive powers and not Saraki and Dogara whose duties are to supervise the passage of legislations.“Any leader who completely abdicates responsibility for his action or inaction cannot by any stretch of imagination be said to be a good leader.“If at the twilight of a four-year tenure, Mr President is shopping for new scapegoats, at what point would he realise that it was under his government that Nigeria became the poverty capital of the world?“How many jobs have this administration created for our teeming unemployed youths? It is unfortunate that Nigerians got a man whose archaic policies and personal ineptitude led a once thriving economy into a tail spin and perpetual downward slide.“It is further regrettable that Buhari who claims to be a man of integrity has failed all integrity indicators in leadership and personal character of being true to self.”