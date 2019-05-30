Timi Dakolo has been told to do DNA test after his wife got accused by a lady of spending church money and dating pastors in Ilorin.





This came from an Instagram user @elenapipper who reacted to a post by Timi Dakolo in which he called out COZA pastor with claims that he sexually abuses church members. Read more HERE





DEAR AGGRIEVED AND AGGRESSIVE CHURCH MEMBERS, PLEASE USE THE SAME ENERGY YOU ARE USING TO CALL ME, AND THREATEN ME OR SLIDE INTO MY DM TO SEARCH FOR THIS VICTIMS AND ASK THEM WHAT REALLY HAPPEN.THAT IS WHAT JESUS WILL DO.





Reacting to the post, @elenapipper fired back at Timi Dakolo with claims that his wife use to date pastors in Ilorin and that he needs to go for DNA test to ascertain paternity of his kids.





