



The biggest tourist destinations are, or have been, worshipped based on their best qualities, which has ultimately made them the reason why tourists visit them. This is also how hidden gems around the world remain as such, hidden and under the radar.





These destinations have stolen the limelight and have made it into magazines, online travel destinations and even flights have had a hand in the success of these destinations as they offer discounted rates to fly to these countries. Nigeria on the other hand, well the African country has managed to gain a bad rep due to media coverage that is both biased and uninformed or based on assumptions. According to residents and tourists, there are some unbelievable misconceptions based on rumours about residing in Nigeria.





Recreational Fun





While Nigeria has been labelled as a country to support the recreational use of modern drugs, the rumours to verify this have yet to be proven. The truth is that the beauty of the country relies on recreational activities such as playing rewarding games where you can sign up at NoviBet or find a local pub and have a draught. Whichever activity you choose to pass your time, Nigeria has been rated as one of the most beautiful countries to frequent with high fliers miles and the rumours have been proven true.





Wild Animals





One of the biggest misconceptions about Nigeria is that there are wild, untamed and complexly uninhabited animals, roaming the streets of Nigeria. Although there are wild and indigenous animals in Nigeria, there aren’t exactly wild zoos in the back of each resident’s garden.





The Driest Desert

Badagry beach, Lagos, Nigeria





Nigeria may be based in an unknown part of the world , but the furthest thing from the truth I that Nigeria is a desert. The land itself is filled with water, oceanic views and modernized city attractions.









Scammers or Business Owners





One of the worst misconceptions about Nigerians or people who reside in Nigeria, involves a darkened approach about Nigerian based men and women and how they might have the ability to scam one another or outsiders.





Nigeria’s Home Based Language





Another massive misconception which annoys many and amuses others, is the misconstrued notion regarding Nigerians and the ability to speak English. The home/official language spoken amongst Nigerians is is English. While visiting abroad, the favourable thing to do would be to speak in English and use applications to translate rather than assume that you wouldn’t be able to communicate with the residents of this beautiful country.





Although there is a bad side to Nigeria, just as there is to any other county, Nigeria is one of the most beautiful African countries which has the world of undiscoverable opportunism waiting to be discovered. Situated in one of the most beautiful parts of the world, Nigeria is one of the most underrated counties and by far one of the most accepting that there is. Enjoy all that Africa has to offer without the bad stigma many assume.



